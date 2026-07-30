When

Sat., August 22, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sat., August 22, 2026 at 4:30pm

Event Venue

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center 12884 Echo Dell Road East Liverpool, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Beaver Creek posts August events

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Join the volunteers at the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center, 12884 Echo Dell Road, for a workshop or outdoor program or come visit the Wildlife Education Center this August. There is something for all ages and interests.

Visit beavercreekwildlife.org for more information or follow them on Facebook.

Getting Your Energy Along the Food Chain. Join Wildlife Center volunteer Mary Spooner under the pavilion Aug. 22 from 1-4:30 p.m. for a fun hands-on interactive activity for all ages to enjoy. Explore where energy comes from and how it moves along the food chain.