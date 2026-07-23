When

Sun., August 02, 2026 at 2:00pm

Until

Sun., August 02, 2026 at 7:00pm

Event Venue

Good Hope Lutheran Church 12030 Market St. North Lima, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Good Hope will host tent revival

NORTH LIMA, Ohio — Good Hope Lutheran Church is holding a tent revival Aug. 2 from 2-7 p.m., at the church, 12030 Market St., North Lima, Ohio.

The event will have prayer, anointing and display tables. There will be a food truck all day. One Voice Rising will begin playing at 5 p.m.

All are welcome. For more information, call 330-549-2406.