Sun., August 02, 2026 at 2:00pm
Sun., August 02, 2026 at 7:00pm
Good Hope Lutheran Church
12030 Market St.
North Lima, OH
Good Hope will host tent revival
NORTH LIMA, Ohio — Good Hope Lutheran Church is holding a tent revival Aug. 2 from 2-7 p.m., at the church, 12030 Market St., North Lima, Ohio.
The event will have prayer, anointing and display tables. There will be a food truck all day. One Voice Rising will begin playing at 5 p.m.
All are welcome. For more information, call 330-549-2406.
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