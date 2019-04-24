Heirloom Society Antique Doll, Toy & Train Show
Sat., May 18, 2019 at 10:00am
Williamsfield Community Center
5920 U.S. Rt. 322
Williamsfield, Ohio
Sale of Antique and Vintage to Modern Dolls, Toys, Trains. Featuring a table where items sold money will go to Saint Judes Childrens Hospital. Another table promoting The Ashtabula River Railroad Disaster Movie and Book by Philip Bliss as well as Model Train & toy sales. Lunch items and beverages available as well as dining area. Cost $4 per person 10 & under free. Vendor table available $30 for 1 $50 for 2 Info Call Lynne @ 440 344-7747 or email circlemranch25@gmail.com