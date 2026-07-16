When

Fri., July 24, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Fri., July 24, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

The McKinley Presidential Library & Museum 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Help museum set a record on July 24

CANTON, Ohio — The McKinley Presidential Library & Museum will host its third Museum Record Day July 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Museum staff will count how many people experience the Timken Bearing in The Stark County Story exhibition. Each person will have the opportunity to sign the Museum’s “Official Record Book” after exiting the Bearing. The same event will be held again in 2027 to try to break the record set in 2026.

The McKinley Presidential Library & Museum is located at 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW in Canton. Visit the website at www.McKinleyMuseum.org.