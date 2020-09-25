When

Mon., September 28, 2020 at 6:30pm

Mon., September 28, 2020 at 12:00am

Salem Public library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Salem Public Library is pleased to invite the public to join YSU Associate Professor Thomas E. Leary online, via Zoom, on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 6:30-7:30 pm to delve into the history of the Cherry Valley Beehive Coke Ovens of Leetonia, Ohio and to experience the scope and scale of industrial production as it once was (and, in some places, still exists). The talk will incorporate the local beehives in the larger context of steel heritage preservation with mention of additional sites and projects of interest.

REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042. The talk is open to the public and free of cost to attend.

Professor Leary has been working in the field of industrial heritage since 1976 when he directed a regional inventory for the Historic American Engineering Record (National Park Service) in Western New York. He has a doctorate in American Civilization from Brown University. His work has focused on the history of manufacturing, in particular the steel industry. In 1999, he began work at YSU and is currently the Director of the Center for Applied History.