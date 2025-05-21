When

Sat., June 28, 2025

Sat., June 28, 2025

World War Memorial Building 785 E State Street Salem, OHio

The Salem Women’s Federation of Clubs has been dedicated to serving the women of Salem and the surrounding community since its founding in 1953. This year, we are pleased to organize a community event to honor our local veterans and recognize their dedicated service to our nation. The Veterans of Foreign Wars organization, Salem VFW Post 892, will serve as co-host for this special occasion as a tribute to area veterans.

On Saturday, June 28, veterans and their guests will gather at the World War Memorial Building located at 785 East State Street, Salem. Built in 1924 by the visionary W.H. Mullins, this historic memorial honors the service of our veterans.

As a token of appreciation, all veterans will be offered a complimentary meal, an evening to be honored, and entertainment. Guests are welcome to attend and honor our veterans at a cost of $10 each. Tickets can be purchased by emailing Dbrannon181@yahoo.com, purchased at A Touch of Gracious Living at 435 E State Street, Salem, VFW Post892, and the AMVETS post 45. Questions regarding the event can be directed to 330-207-6031. We hope the veterans will enjoy an evening made especially for them and to show our appreciation from everyone.

We are pleased to announce that “The Package Deal,” a distinguished musical group with roots dating back to 1977 in Salem, will provide entertainment. The ensemble features Joe Skrivanek, Roger Lowry, and Larry White. Skrivanek and Lowry are proud veterans of the Vietnam War, bringing added depth and significance to their performance.

Anyone or business interesting in showing their support to our veterans by a monetary donation, can be mailed to the Salem Federation of Women’s Clubs at PO Box 553, Salem, 44460. Additionally, if you are able to provide a raffle item or themed basket for the event, contact 330-207-6031. All donors’ names will be acknowledged in the event program and promotional materials to highlight their support and gratitude to our veterans.

Carolyn Caldwell – President, Salem Federation of Women’s Clubs

Doug Brannon – Commander, VFW District 6

Jim Moffett – Commander, Salem VFW Post 892