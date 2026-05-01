When

Tue., August 25, 2026 All Day Event

Until

Sat., August 29, 2026 All Day Event

Event Venue

Hookstown Fairgrounds

1198 State Route 168

Hookstown, PA

Phone

724-573-4512

Website

www.hookstownfair.com

Posted In

,

Celebrating 250 Years of Freedom, Family & PA Fairs

Photos

Map