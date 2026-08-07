When

Sat., August 15, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., August 15, 2026 at 1:00pm

Event Venue

Hungry Beech Preserve Paxton Ridge Rd Walton, WV

Phone

Website

Posted In

Hungry Beech Preserve public hike open for registration

WALTON, W.Va. — The Nature Conservancy in West Virginia invites the public to join for a guided public hike at the beautiful Hungry Beech Preserve in Roane County from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 15 on Paxton Ridge Road in Walton, West Virginia.

This 124‑acre preserve is home to nearly 30 acres of exceptional cove hardwood and oak‑hickory forest, where massive American beech and white oak trees — some more than 13 feet around — anchor one of the state’s newest additions to the Old‑Growth Forest Network. With more than 80 species of spring wildflowers, sandstone outcrops and ridgetop meadows buzzing with pollinators, Hungry Beech offers an immersive nature experience for hikers of all ages.

This outing will also celebrate the completion of a preserve signage project, designed to help visitors explore and connect more deeply with this remarkable landscape.

This is an easy-to-moderate hike. Registration for this event opened July 8. The number of participants on this hike will be limited to 20. If plans change and those who are registered are no longer able to attend, let the organizers know so that others can be admitted. Register by Aug. 8 so that organizers can plan accordingly.

Email hannah.snyder@tnc.org with any questions. For more information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/2wywcrbf.