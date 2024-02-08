When

Sat., February 24, 2024 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., February 24, 2024 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Life Church of Lorain County 1033 Elm Street Grafton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

The Lorain County Beekeepers Association is offering an “Intermediate Beekeeping Class” on Saturday, February 24, 10 AM – 12 PM. If you have successfully kept bees for over a year, this is the class for you! Cost of this class is free to all 2024 LCBA members. Non-member cost will be $10, or $20 for a 2024 LCBA membership for the rest of the year.

Topics will include:

*Splitting a Hive:

*Swarm Mitigation

*Queen Evaluation

*Introduction of New Queen

F

or more information and to register: https://loraincountybeekeepers.org