Sat., February 24, 2024 at 10:00am
Life Church of Lorain County
1033 Elm Street
Grafton, OH
The Lorain County Beekeepers Association is offering an “Intermediate Beekeeping Class” on Saturday, February 24, 10 AM – 12 PM. If you have successfully kept bees for over a year, this is the class for you! Cost of this class is free to all 2024 LCBA members. Non-member cost will be $10, or $20 for a 2024 LCBA membership for the rest of the year.
Topics will include:
*Splitting a Hive:
*Swarm Mitigation
*Queen Evaluation
*Introduction of New Queen
or more information and to register: https://loraincountybeekeepers.org