Round-up of 4-H news for Dec. 18, 2025

BELOIT, Ohio — Just Rite 4-H held its monthly meeting on Dec. 7 at its new location in Beloit, Ohio where 41 members were in attendance. The club nominated officers for the 2025-26 school year. Nominees for President include Caroline Moser, Stetson Spencer and Calee Ruthrauff; vice president, Lizzy Young, Kylie Holmes and Madison Aegerter; secretary Case Koons; treasurer William Woolf and Larissa Fano; and news reporter Callie Koons. Voting will take place at the club’s January meeting.

The club also signed 324 Christmas cards for area nursing homes as part of its annual Christmas Card Drive. The club will deliver the cards to Altercare of Alliance and Altercare of Louisville, as well as Centreville Village in Carrollton and Blossom in Salem. Roughly 300 residents will get a card from Just Rite 4-H.