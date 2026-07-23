When

Sat., July 25, 2026 at 8:00am

Until

Sun., July 26, 2026 at 6:00pm

Event Venue

Elk Country Visitor Center 950 Winslow Hill Road Benezette, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Keystone Elk Country Alliance to host Elk Expo

BENEZETTE, Pa. — The Keystone Elk Country Alliance will host its annual Elk Expo on July 25 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and July 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elk Country Visitor Center, 950 Winslow Hill Road, Benezette, Pennsylvania.

With elk rutting season coming soon, the alliance is celebrating with its annual expo that will feature exhibits, seminars, antler scoring experts, a presentation by Pennsylvania Game Commission Elk Biologist Jeremy Banfield, calling contests, food, live music and over 100 vendors.

Attendees will also get to participate in the Pennsylvania Game Commission elk tag drawing and Keystone Elk Country Alliance bull tag raffle. The elk tag drawing will take place on July 26 at 2 p.m. at the Elk County Visitor Center. The winner of the tag will get a hunting package including one 2026 bull elk tag, a 6-day guided bull elk hunt with lodging and meals by Trophy Rack Lodge, filming by TomBob Outdoors for airing on Friends in Wild Places and a shoulder mount.

The winner must have a Pennsylvania general and elk hunting license to take part in the hunt, and they must be present to win. Tickets are $25 for a single entry and $100 for six entries.

Those who participate in the 20/20 raffle will get the chance to win 20 prizes including cash, guns or the grand prize: 2026 Yamaha Wolverine X2 1000 XT-R. Tickets are $20 for a single entry and $100 for six entries. Prizes will be drawn on Nov. 14 at noon at the Elk Country Visitor Center. The proceeds from ticket sales will support the states’ elk country.

The event and parking are free, but there is a $2 per person free to cover the cost of the shuttle service. The shuttle will transport visitors from the parking areas to the expo. The last shuttle will leave on July 25 at 5:30 p.m. and on July 26 at 2:30 p.m. To buy tickets or for more information, visit https://elkexpo.com/.