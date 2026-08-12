When

Sat., August 29, 2026 at 12:00pm

Until

Sat., August 29, 2026 at 1:00pm

Event Venue

Southcentral Region Office 8627 William Penn Hwy Huntingdon, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn about falconry on Aug. 29

HUNTINGDON, Pa. —Ever wonder what it’s like to partner with a bird of prey?

Join us at the Southcentral Region Office, 8627 William Penn Hwy, Huntingdon, PA) on Aug. 29 at noon for a fascinating program on falconry — the ancient art of hunting with trained raptors.

This engaging event, presented by a licensed Pennsylvania falconer, will feature live raptors, giving guests a rare opportunity to see these incredible birds up close and in action.

Learn how falconry has been practiced for thousands of years, how these birds are trained and what makes each species uniquely adapted for survival. From the speed and precision of falcons to the silent feathers of a barn owl, you’ll gain an appreciation of these skilled hunters of the sky.

This program is perfect for all ages.

For more information, visit facebook.com/pagamecomm.SCR/