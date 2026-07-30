When

Sat., August 15, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sat., August 15, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

Columbiana Women’s Club 121 N Main St. Columbiana, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn about miniatures in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio — The Columbiana Women’s Club with host a Lunch and Learn: Miniatures with Mary Louise Dicken on Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. at the organization’s clubhouse, 121 N Main St., Columbiana.

Attendees will enjoy an afternoon learning about the world of miniatures with CWC resident expert Mary Louise Dicken. The cost is $20 per person and includes lunch and the presentation. Cash and checks are accepted; please make checks payable to Columbiana Women’s Club.

Space is limited and RSVPs are required. To RSVP, call 330-692-2099. Membership is $25 annually. For more information about the event, call 330-482-2832.