When

Tue., August 25, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Tue., August 25, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Richfield Fellowship Hall 3903 Broadview Road Richfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn about Oliver Hazard Perry

RICHFIELD, Ohio — The Richfield Historical Society is holding a TakeMeBack series talk Aug. 25, from 7-8 p.m., at Richfield Fellowship Hall, 3903 Broadview Road. Mary Louise Daley (with A Portal in Time) will present “Oliver Hazard Perry: Hero of the Battle of Lake Erie — A Life of Courage and Honor.”

Oliver Hazard Perry was a naval officer, born and bred, and he embodied that perception of the romanticized naval ideas of the era. Even though he is best known for his actions at the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812, who and what he was up to that point in time enabled him to be victorious. He can be defined by a strong adherence to an 18th century code of conduct/honor, fierce combat courage, deep patriotism and a demanding leadership style. Few naval battles are as enduring as the Battle of Lake Erie — and Perry’s actions to exact a victory, helped define our nation.

No reservations are required for this free program. Call 330-659-4750 for additional information and visit richfieldohiohistoricalsociety.org for any event updates.