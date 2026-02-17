When

Sat., February 21, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sat., February 21, 2026 at 2:30pm

Event Venue

Root Candle's Bee Culture Conference Room 640 West Liberty Medina, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

MEDINA, Ohio — The Medina County Historical Society is sponsoring a special presentation on Danny Greene, the well-known Irish-American mobster, on Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. in the Root Candle’s Bee Culture Conference Room, 640 West Liberty, Medina.

Learn from Historian Dennis Sutcliffe about how Greene rose to prominence in the Cleveland underworld during the 1970s by challenging the Italian-American crime family and creating his own brutal gang that resulted in Cleveland being known as Bomb City USA.

The event is free and open to the public. Parking is available across the street. For more information, email mchs@zoominternet.net or call 330-722-1341.