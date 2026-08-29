When

Wed., September 02, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Wed., September 02, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Dover Public Library 525 N. Walnut St Dover, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn about ticks from Buckeye Tick Test director

DOVER, Ohio — Risa Pesapane, director of Buckeye Tick Test at Ohio State University, will present a program titled “Ticks: Hidden Hazards of the Forest Floor” at 7 p.m. Sept. 2. at the East Central Ohio Forestry Association meeting.

ECOFA is an organization of persons interested in improving their woodlands and in forestry-related topics The public is invited to attend the free meetings, which are held monthly at Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St, Dover.