When

Tue., June 18, 2019 at 6:30pm

Until

Tue., June 18, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

A class to teach you how to successfully search on the Google Search engine will take place in the Quaker Room of Salem Public Library on June 18, 2019 beginning at 6:30 pm. Technology instructor, Kathy Bennett will lead the class for adults. If possible, please bring a device to class to practice on.

Seating is limited and registration is required. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library for registration assistance at 330-332-0042. This class is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. The class is provided through a Guiding Ohio Online grant made by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.