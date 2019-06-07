Learn the Google at Salem Public Library: “Google Searching”
Tue., June 18, 2019 at 6:30pm
Tue., June 18, 2019 at 12:00am
Salem Public Library
821 E. State St.
Salem, OH
A class to teach you how to successfully search on the Google Search engine will take place in the Quaker Room of Salem Public Library on June 18, 2019 beginning at 6:30 pm. Technology instructor, Kathy Bennett will lead the class for adults. If possible, please bring a device to class to practice on.
Seating is limited and registration is required. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library for registration assistance at 330-332-0042. This class is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. The class is provided through a Guiding Ohio Online grant made by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.