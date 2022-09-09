When

Fri., September 16, 2022 at 5:00pm

Fri., October 21, 2022 at 12:00am

Source Gallery 40 North Park Avenue LISBON, OH

“Lisbon Meets Lisbon” Artist’s Opening Reception is Fri, Sept 16 from 5-7 PM

“From meets About” in a unique showcase of one-of-a-kind artworks by artists from “Lisbon” and artists who have captured the beauty, charm, and history that is “Lisbon”: both our local historic Lisbon, Ohio and our namesake sister city of Lisbon, Portugal.

Artist’s Opening Reception is at Source Gallery, 40 N Park Ave, Lisbon, OH.

About the Show “Lisbon Meets Lisbon”

Since opening Source Gallery in January 2022, we have been wanting to highlight local Lisbon art and artists in a special show. The idea for this new upcoming show came about during the gallery’s recent opportunity to represent the works of conceptual Kurdish artist Ilos Ilyas Elias Kirkan, abstract painter from Lisbon, Portugal. What a fun collaborative idea to create a showcase of art, from and about, the two cities of Lisbon, highlighting art and artists who have captured the beauty, charm, and history that is “Lisbon”: both our local historic Lisbon, Ohio and our namesake city of Lisbon, Portugal.

Thus, was born “Lisbon Meets Lisbon” a curated show that shares the work of local artists and their visions that highlights the charm, history and beauty that is “Lisbon” and includes a few surprises on the theme of our sister city of Lisbon, Portugal.

About the Artists

We will be showcasing works from 18+ artist:

• Alfred Wands, Denver, CO (Printmaking)

• Astrid Adrian Domenack, Lisbon, OH (Crochet Fiber Art)

• Bob Bye, Lisbon, OH (Landscape Painting)

• Craig Wetzel, East Liverpool, OH (Watercolor/Pen & Ink)

• Dave McCamon, Lisbon, OH (Printmaking)

• Diane Marie Beatty, Campbell, OH (Photography)

• Ilos Ilyas Elias Kirkan, Lisbon, Portugal (Abstract Painting)

• Jack Amato Jr, Lisbon, OH (Coppersmith Jewelry)

• Kathleen Gray Farthing, Alliance, OH (Plein Air Painting)

• Nancy Hawkins, Columbiana, OH (Plein Air Painting)

• Nick Baronzzi, Lisbon, OH (Photography)

• Rebecca Hawkins, Columbiana, OH (Plein Air Painting)

• Shari Fry, Columbiana, OH (Plein Air Painting)

• Sheri Liebshner, East Liverpool, OH (Plein Air Painting)

• Stephan Belaney, Lisbon, OH (Painting and Prints)

• Steven Leahy, Beloit, OH (Miniature Airbrush Painting)

• Tom McKenna, Lisbon, OH (Painting)

• Zac Strong, Lisbon, OH (Metal Sculpture)

Source Gallery has been open since January 2022. It’s a great place to visit if you’re looking to view locally produced artwork and we offer regional and national artists that complement the curated collection of available artworks.

About the Lisbon

(New) Lisbon, Ohio

Lisbon, Ohio of Columbiana County was established by Baptist minister Lewis Kinney on February 16, 1803. It was named New Lisbon after Lisbon, Portugal. The name was changed on January 17, 1895, to drop the prefix “new.” This helped to establish the town as a modern staple in Ohio.

Lisbon (Lisboa), Portugal

Lisbon, Portugal is one of the oldest cities in western Europe, with a history that stretches back to its original settlement by the indigenous Iberians, the Celts, and the eventual establishment of Phoenician and Greek trading posts (c. 800–600 BC), followed by successive occupations in the city of various peoples including the Carthaginians, Romans, Suebi, Visigoths, and Moors.

About Source Gallery

Welcome to Source Gallery, a locally-owned curated art gallery in the Village of Lisbon whose owners are passionate about showcasing the work of talented local, regional and national artists & artisans.

We also offer Professional Picture Framing and Installation Services.

The gallery opened in 2022 and specializes in highlighting art produced by local artists. It’s a great place to visit if you’re looking to view locally produced artwork, in a genial setting.

We have made the historic “White Church” our gallery’s home, built in 1837, renovated by the gallery owners in 2021, and nestled in the heart of the Historic District on the Village Square of the charming Village of Lisbon.

Take a trip to this unique destination and experience the diverse one-of-a-kind works of art available in a range of formats: paintings, sculptures, ceramics, and graphics. Our gallery truly offers something for everyone to admire, love and give a home.