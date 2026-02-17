Fri., March 06, 2026 All Day Event
Lorain County Beekeepers Association
GRAFTON, Ohio — Lorain County Beekeepers Association will host four classes covering beekeeping equipment, hive management and care on March 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 7-9 p.m. at Life Church, 1033 Elm St., Grafton, Ohio. There will also be hands-on hive openings on April 18 and 25. The cost to attend is $50.
For more information, visit https://loraincountybeekeepers.org/beginner-beekeeping-class.
Additionally, the association will host Ms. Honey Bee’s High Tea on March 8 from 1-3 p.m. at Wellington Eagles, 631 S. Main St. Wellington, Ohio. The class, “Embrace the Buzz of Healing — Explore Bee Venom Therapy,” will feature music, food and beekeeping education. The cost is $40 per individual, or $228 for a table of six. Tickets must be purchased beforehand. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit at Queen Right Colonies or loraincountybeekeepers.org/ms-honey-bees-high-tea.
