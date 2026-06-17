Sun., June 28, 2026 at 1:00pm
at 3:30pm
Park’s Georgiana Parker Room
375 Boardman Poland Road
Youngstown, OH
Dahlia Society to meet June 28 in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio — The Mahoning Valley Dahlia Society will hold its next meeting on June 28 from 1-3:30 p.m. at Boardman Park’s Georgiana Parker Room, 375 Boardman Poland Road. The program will be a discussion on “Bugs In Your Dahlia Garden.” The program is free and open to the public.
The Mahoning Valley Dahlia Society is a group of dahlia enthusiasts in the greater Youngstown, Ohio, area. Visit www.mahoningvalleyds.org/ for more information.
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