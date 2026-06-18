When

Fri., June 26, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Fri., June 26, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

OSU Extension Office, 490 S. Broad Street Canfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn how to make jellies and jams

CANFIELD, Ohio – Ohio State University Extension Mahoning County is inviting community members to discover the basics of making and safely preserving homemade jams and jellies during a hands-on canning class on June 26 from 10 a.m. to noon at the OSU Extension Office, located at 490 S. Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio.

This beginner-friendly workshop will teach participants the fundamentals of water bath canning, including proper equipment, food safety practices and step-by-step techniques for creating delicious homemade preserves. Whether participants are new to canning or looking to refresh their skills, this class will provide research-based guidance to help ensure safe and successful food preservation at home.

The cost to attend is $10 per person, and pre-registration is required. Registration is available online at go.osu.edu/canningclass.

In addition to the class, Ohio State University Extension will offer a Pressure Canner Gauge Testing Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. the same day. This free service allows home canners to have their pressure canner dial gauges tested for accuracy. The United States Department of Agriculture recommends annual gauge testing to ensure safe food preservation practices, as inaccurate gauges can result in under- or over-processing of foods. No registration is required for pressure gauge testing.

For more information, call 330-533-5538 or email Duncan.920@osu.edu.