When

Sun., August 09, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sun., August 09, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

John Smart House 206 N. Elmwood Ave. Medina, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Medina County Historical Society hosts open house

MEDINA, Ohio — The Medina County Historical Society will host an open house on Aug. 9 from 1-4 p.m. at the John Smart House, 206 N. Elmwood Ave., Medina, Ohio, and the McDowell-Phillips House Museum, 205 S Prospect St., Medina.

The open houses will occur on the second Sunday of each month. Attendees can visit The History of Medicine exhibit in the John Smart House which features medical tools, a historic timeline and video interviews. To enter, there’s a suggested donation of $5. The cost for the McDowell-Phillips House Museum is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $7 for youth ages 7-17 and free for ages under 7.

Tours at the McDowell-Phillips House occur every 20 minutes starting at 1 p.m. Private tours are also available.

For more information, contact 330-722-1341 or mchs@zoominternet.net.