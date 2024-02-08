When

Sun., March 10, 2024 at 12:30pm

Sun., March 10, 2024 at 12:00am

Wellington Eagles 631 S. Main St. Wellington, OH

You are cordially invited to Ms. Honey Bee’s High Tea! Bring a friend and join the Lorain County Beekeepers Association (LCBA) for a delightful afternoon of music, food, raffles, door prizes, and of course, tea. Be sure to dress for the occasion, as there will be contests for the best hat and period attire! Doors open at 12:30pm; Luncheon begins at 1:00pm.

Attendees will also be treated to a special presentation, “Women in Beekeeping: The Expressive Life and Era of Our First President, circa 1919,” which will explore the life and legacy of LCBA’s first president, Violet Fowls, who lived in Oberlin.

Tickets are $28/individual or $156 for a table of 6. Tickets may be purchased at Bread-N-Brew (Wellington), Queen Right Colonies (Spencer), or Online Here.

Proceeds will go to the Lorain County Beekeepers Association Building Fund. The future plans of The Lorain County Beekeepers Association is to construct a year-round, cutting-edge beekeeping facility in Wellington, Ohio at the Lorain County Fairgrounds. With this educational facility, we hope to play a significant role in the limitless potential for education and development to promote the health of honey bees and other pollinators, as well as their significance for a sustainable food supply and future.