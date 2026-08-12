When

Sat., August 22, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., August 22, 2026 at 1:00pm

Event Venue

Gertrude Sahli Nature Park 194 McKinley Road Beaver Falls, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Mushroom Walk will be held Aug. 22

PITTSBURGH — The Western Pennsylvania Mushroom Club will host a Mushroom Walk on Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at I.S. and Gertrude Sahli Nature Park, 194 McKinley Road in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

Mushroom identifiers Dawn Wehman and Jennifer Uhlman will lead this late summer walk. Beforehand, participants will get to view an ID table to learn the characteristics of local mushrooms including edible, poisonous and unique species.

Attendees will also be introduced to the app iNaturalist to use for mushroom identification. Foraging is discouraged. The event is free. For more information, visit https://wpamushroomclub.org/.