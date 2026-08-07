When

Fri., September 25, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sun., September 27, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Derthick’s Farm 5182 Twinsburg Warren Rd Mantua, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

National orienteering event set in Geauga Co.

MANTUA, Ohio — The Northeast Ohio Orienteering Club invites outdoor enthusiasts to experience orienteering at the 2026 Masters Nationals and Corn Maze Challenge, which will take place Sept. 25 to 27.

The weekend will feature a two-day forest orienteering event along with a race through one of Ohio’s largest corn mazes. The corn maze event will be held on Sept. 25 at Derthick’s Farm in Mantua, and the events on Sept. 26 and 27 will be held at The West Woods and Big Creek Parks in Geauga County. The three-day weekend is part of the Northeast Ohio Orienteering Club’s 50th anniversary season.

Orienteering is an outdoor navigation sport in which participants use a detailed map and compass to find checkpoints in the woods. Participants can choose the level of challenge that fits them best, choosing from color-coded courses ranging from beginner-friendly white courses to advanced green and red courses.

While the championship will attract top masters competitors from across North America, beginners are welcome and encouraged to participate. Recreational courses will be available throughout the weekend, and volunteer instructors will help first-time participants learn the basics of map and compass navigation.

Registration is now open, and all events are open to the public. To learn more about the weekend, visit the event page at neooc.com/2026-masters-nationals/.

The Northeast Ohio Orienteering Club, celebrating its 50th year in 2026, is a non-profit organization that promotes outdoor navigation through events held throughout the greater Cleveland area.