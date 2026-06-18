When

Tue., June 23, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Tue., June 23, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Hopewell Culture National Historical Park 16062 State Route 104 Chillicothe, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Native grass workshops, June 23 and 26

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Livestock producers and resource professionals are invited to two upcoming native warm-season grass forage workshops to provide opportunities to learn best management practices for establishing, grazing and haying native warm-season perennial grasses. Associated topics like native warm-season grass tolerance to drought and summer weather, forage testing and grazing management will also be highlighted.

The first will be held at 6 p.m. on June 23 at Hopewell Culture National Historical Park, 16062 State Route 104, Chillicothe, Ohio; register for this free event online at tinyurl.com/44h5j7tk or call 740-289-4837.

The second workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 26 at 480 Price Rd in Patriot, Ohio. Register for this free event online at tinyurl.com/ye9rjt2d or contact Jason Jones at 937-423-0904 or jjones@quailforever.org. Both are free, but an RSVP is requested.