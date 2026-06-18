Sat., June 27, 2026 at 9:00pm
at 11:00pm
Lake Avenue Trail head in Stark Parks
135 Lake Ave. NW
Massillon, OH
Night bike ride set for June 27
MASSILLON, Ohio — Ernie’s Bicycle Shop will host a night bike ride June 27 from 9-11 p.m. starting at the Lake Avenue Trail head in Stark Parks, 135 Lake Ave. NW, Massillon.
The ride will be a 14-18 mile beginner ride over flat terrain on the Towpath trail; Ernie’s team members will be at the front and back of the group. Participants must wear a helmet and bikes must have headlights and taillights. Rental bikes are available with advanced notice. The event is free; registration is not required. For more information, call 330-832-5111 or visit www.erniesbikeshop.com/events or StarkParks.com.
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