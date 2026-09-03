When

Fri., September 11, 2026 at 5:00pm

Until

Fri., September 11, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

The Market Street Art Spot 113 N Market St Minerva, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Minerva event set for Sept. 11

MINVERVA, Ohio — Nights on North Market, on Sept. 11, will bring live music, art, food and drink and kids’ activities to downtown Minerva.

The Market Street Art Spot will host a reception, 5-9 p.m., featuring “Back to the Books,” a group show, live music and light refreshments.

Grandma’s Favorite Grandson, playing alternative rock and punk, will perform from 6-9 p.m. Vintage Home and Market Street Mercantile will be open late, and the Minerva Area Historical Society’s Haas Museum will be open 6-8 p.m.

The village’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, contact the Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce at 330-868-7979 or nathan.meadows@minervachamber.org.