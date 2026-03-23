When

Wed., April 08, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Wed., April 08, 2026 at 4:30pm

Event Venue

St. Mary’s Hall 103 N Maple St. Orwell, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake and Trumbull County Farm Bureaus will host a 2026 Workers Comp Safety Meeting on April 8 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Hall, 103 N Maple Street, Orwell, Ohio. Registration is due by April 6. The meeting will focus on first aid and fire prevention and control safety.

The event will kick off with registration at 12:45 p.m. followed by light refreshments. The meeting is free for farm bureau members and $10 for non-members.

This session is open to farmers and farm employees, ag businesses and companies enrolled in the Farm Bureau Workers Comp Group Rating Program.

All members of the Group Rating Program must attend at least one safety meeting annually. Participants must also complete a safety training reporting form after completing the alternative options.

To register, visit bit.ly/FB26WorkersComp, call 440-426-2195 or email nefarmbu@ofbf.org.