WVDA confirms case third case of bird flu in 2026

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture recently confirmed the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza on March 23 in a backyard poultry flock of 220 birds in Kanawha County. This is the sixth detection of HPAI in domestic backyard birds in the state since the global outbreak began in 2022 and the third case in 2026.

The diagnosis was confirmed after a field investigation, sample collection and testing at WVDA’s Animal Health NAHLN lab in Moorefield. The affected premise was placed under quarantine to protect nearby flocks.

Avian influenza is an airborne respiratory virus that spreads through respiratory secretions, manure and contaminated surfaces. Wild migratory waterfowl serve as natural carriers, putting outdoor and backyard flocks at increased risk, particularly during the spring and fall.

To prevent the spread of HPAI, WVDA urges poultry owners to:

Keep backyard flocks enclosed or under cover to prevent contact with wild birds.

Remove or secure outdoor feed that may attract wildlife.

Limit and record movement of people, vehicles, and animals on the property.

Restrict access to essential personnel only.

Avoid visiting other poultry operations or mixing birds from different locations.

Disinfect equipment, footwear, and tools after contact with birds.

Isolate any ill animals and contact a veterinarian immediately.

Poultry owners should report unusual death loss, a sudden drop in egg production or any sick domestic birds to the WVDA Animal Health Division by calling 304-558-2214.