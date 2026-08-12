When

Mon., August 31, 2026 at 4:30pm

Until

Thu., September 03, 2026 at 6:30pm

Event Venue

ODNR Athens Headquarters 360 E. State St. Athens, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

ODNR Division of Forestry seeks public input

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry is inviting the public to attend in-person open houses to learn more about the Annual Work Plan for State Forests. All three open house events will take place Aug. 31 through Sept.3.

“Our state forests provide life-sustaining benefits to all Ohioans, and we value the opportunity to hear directly from the public,” said ODNR Division of Forestry Chief Dan Balser. “These open houses are a chance for people to learn about planned management activities, talk with forestry professionals, and provide feedback that helps shape the future of Ohio’s state forests.”

The Division of Forestry’s managers and foresters develop an annual work plan to guide specific management activities for 24 state forests in Ohio. This work plan encompasses more than 200,000 acres combined. The open house events provide opportunities for the public to ask questions and comment on Ohio’s plans for sustainable forestry, which include recreation, aesthetic value, treating invasive species, prescribed burning, and timber cruising and harvesting.

The Division of Forestry’s 2026 open house events are as follows:

The open house at the Southeastern District, Athens Headquarters, 360 E. State St. in Athens, will be Aug. 31 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. For more information, call 740-272-8519.

The open house at the Southern District, Chillicothe Headquarters, 345 Allen Ave. in Chillicothe, will be Sept. 2, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. For more information, call 740-774-1596.

The open house at the Northern District, Findlay Headquarters, 952 Lima Ave. in Findlay, will be Sept.3, from 4:30- 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 419-424-5004.

Open house information and the 2026-2027 draft Annual Work Plan for State Forests are posted on the Division of Forestry’s State Forest Plans webpage.

If you would like to submit written comments, send an email with your name to: DNR-stateforestworkplancomments@dnr.ohio.gov.

Comments will be accepted through Oct. 5 at which time they will be considered as the plans are finalized.

The Ohio Division of Forestry promotes the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit forestry.ohiodnr.gov. Follow us on Facebook and on Instagram @odnrforestry.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.