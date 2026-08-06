When

Sat., August 15, 2026 at 8:00am

Until

Sat., August 15, 2026 at 6:00pm

Event Venue

Ohio Cattlemen's Association 10600 U.S. Highway 42 Marysville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

OBYC hosts 2026 evaluation classic

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Beef Youth Council is hosting the first Evaluation Classic starting at 8 a.m. Aug. 15 in conjunction with livestock judging coach Seth Ebert and the Ohio State ATI Livestock Judging Team.

The Evaluation Classic will include three unique experiences that create a hands-on opportunity for youth to work with industry stakeholders. Participants will complete live cattle evaluations and gain real-world beef industry insight through phenotypic analysis, Expected Progeny Differences and performance data.

Youth attendees will have the chance to sharpen their cattle evaluation skills as they evaluate live and on-paper classes with Coach Ebert and his team. They will also learn how to properly communicate their thoughts on live cattle.

The educational program is open to Ohio youth ages 8 to 21. Based on the final list of registrants, the OBYC is prepared to offer instruction in two age groups. Some materials may be better suited for slightly older youth, depending on the participants’ ages and experience levels.

The first stop will be Maplecrest Farms in Highland County, one of the most well-known Angus seedstock operations in the state. Participants will learn to evaluate EPDs and other performance data. They will also get an inside look at the TransOva satellite facility and learn the basics of embryology and reproductive technologies. The last stop will be Raines Farms in Adams County, where participants will experience evaluating market-ready cattle in a real-world production setting. They will learn how to assess finish on cattle using visual appraisal and industry standards. They will also gain insight into cattle feeding, carcass merit, and what factors contribute to value and profitability in the beef supply chain.

Buses will load and unload at the OCA office in Marysville to transport participants to each location. Buses are not expected to return to until approximately 6 p.m.

Registration is available through links on the OBYC Facebook page. Spots are limited. For additional information, contact the OCA Office at 614-873-6736 or cattle@ohiocattle.org.