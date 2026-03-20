When

Sat., March 28, 2026 at 8:30am

Until

Sat., March 28, 2026 at 3:30pm

Event Venue

Grand Valley High School 111 Grand Valley Ave. Owell, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — The Ohio Farm Bureau will host its 2026 Cultivating Strong Futures Ag Conference on March 28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grand Valley High School, 111 Grand Valley Ave., Orwell, Ohio. Registration is due by March 24.

The morning will kick-off with registration and the continental breakfast at 8 a.m. followed by a current issues update. Then, attendees will disperse into round one of breakout sessions including manure management, protecting your property from fire, property taxes and farmland valuation and meat processing and relationships.

Round two sessions will consist of practical ways to lower inputs and boost fertility, protecting your land and rights, managing wetlands and woods and rotational grazing with pasture management. During round three, attendees will get to explore farmland preservation options, record keeping and tax preparation, managing employees and local food opportunities and regulations you should know when selling local food.

During lunch, participants will have the option to attend a hard times and heavy loads: a real talk on farm stress roundtable. Round four sessions will end the day with legacy and liability, insurance gaps that could cost you, navigating rural regulations like zoning and ag lending 101.

Registration for Farm Bureau members is $20 per member ($10 will be refunded upon event attendance). Non-members are $75 per person or $140 per couple (must live in the same household and includes a Farm Bureau membership). Kids ages 4-12 are free, and will get to participate in the Kids’ Ag Adventure Club — a supervised program with hands-on farming and agriculture activities.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/AgConference2026 or by calling the farm bureau office at 440-426-2195 and paying by credit card (no fees).

For more information, contact the farm bureau office or Mandy Orahood, organization director, at 440-426-2195.