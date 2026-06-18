When

Sat., June 27, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sat., June 27, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center 12884 Echo Dell Rd East Liverpool, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Beaver Creek to host June events

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center will host a variety of workshops and outdoor programs in June.

Ohio River Birding Trail will be on June 27 from 1-2 p.m. under the pavilion. Jamey Emmert, avian education coordinator with the ODNR Division of Wildlife, will share plans to establish the Ohio River Birding Trail. The trail will feature 100 premier birding hotspots along the river’s shoreline. Emmert will also highlight what makes the Ohio River region special for birds and birders.

Wings of Wonder will be June 28 from 2-3 p.m. under the pavilion at the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center. The event will feature volunteers from the Three Rivers Avian Center in Hinton, West Virginia, and six of the center’s birds of prey. The volunteers will discuss the birds and share stories of how they arrived at their rehabilitation center. Featured birds will include two owls, two falcons, a hawk, a raven and a bald eagle.

All programs are free but donations are appreciated. For more information, email beavercreekw@aol.com.