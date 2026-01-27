When

Sat., January 31, 2026 All Day Event

Sat., January 31, 2026 All Day Event

Parks Garden Center

9010 Youngstown Salem Road

Canfield, Ohio

Come learn the art and science of growing Giant Pumpkins and your best flower or vegetable garden ever! This FREE morning seminar is sponsored by the Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers and will take place at Parks Garden Center in Canfield, Ohio Saturday, January 31st from 9:30 to 12. Bring a notebook to take notes during this information packed class taught by Tim Parks. Site selection, soil science, soil fertility, genetic seed selections, disease and pest management, irrigation, and weed management are all topics that will be covered. Please call Parks Garden Center at 330.533.7278 to register to ensure we have enough seating.

