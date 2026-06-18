When

Sat., June 27, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., June 27, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Ashland County Fairgrounds 2042 Claremont Ave Ashland, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Vintage truck reunion returns

ASHLAND, Ohio — The 14th annual Ohio Vintage Truck Reunion will be held June 26 and 27 at Ashland County Fairgrounds, 2042 Claremont Ave. Gates open at 1 p.m. Friday. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

No truck registration fees, but the organizers will be taking nonperishable food donations and monetary donations to benefit the Ashland County Food Bank and the Shriner’s Hospitals For Children Transportation fund.

The 28th Annual White Bash of the Classic White Truck Group and Annual Gathering of Classic Autocar Group will be held at the same time. For more information, visit www.ohvintrkreu.com or call 330-682-1707.