When

Fri., September 25, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sun., September 27, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

Salt Fork State Park Lodge and Conference Center 1073 Natural Resources 3 Road Kimbolton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Ohio Women’s Outdoor Adventure Weekend returns

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will host the 12th annual Ohio Women’s Outdoor Adventure weekend, Sept. 25 through 27, at Salt Fork State Park Lodge and Conference Center in Lore City. The three-day event brings women together for outdoor learning, hands‑on experiences and plenty of fun.

The Ohio Women’s Outdoor Adventure weekend introduces women ages 16 and up to a wide range of outdoor activities in a supportive, beginner‑friendly environment. Participants can explore boating, fishing, shooting sports, nature programming and more. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The event is hosted by ODNR’s Division of Parks and Watercraft with support from the divisions of Wildlife, Forestry, Geological Survey, and Natural Areas and Preserves. Skilled instructors will lead sessions in paddling, hiking, gun basics and range shooting, archery, art and nature exploration.

Participants will stay at the Salt Fork State Park Lodge and Conference Center in Guernsey County. Ohio’s largest state park, Salt Fork features forested hills, open meadows, winding streams, two marinas, eight launch ramps, an extensive trail system, the historic Kennedy Stone House and a top‑rated 18‑hole golf course.

The cost for the weekend is $425 per person based on double occupancy. Registration includes lodging, four activity sessions, five meals, a T‑shirt, transportation between venues and evening activities. Space is limited to 95 participants, so early registration is encouraged. Registration opened July 8 for first-time attendees and will open July 15 at 10 a.m. for returning participants.

For a complete list of sessions and registration details, visit ohiodnr.gov/owoa.