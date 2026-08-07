When

Thu., August 13, 2026 TBD

Until

Thu., August 13, 2026 No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Farm 14308 Garfield Road Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Audit your feed program with this workshop

SALEM, Ohio — Northeast Ohio dairy producers, farm managers and industry professionals are invited to join Ohio State University Extension at an on-farm dairy workshop Aug. 13 aimed at providing practical opportunities for participants to evaluate and improve feed and forage management strategies on their operations. The program will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 14308 Garfield Road, Salem, Ohio.

Producers are encouraged to bring a sample of their own TMR, corn silage, haylage or baleage to use during the hands-on portions of the program, including moisture testing, shaker box utility, kernel processing evaluation and pH monitoring of baleage.

Speakers Kirby Krogstad, OSU assistant professor of Dairy Nutrition, and Jason Hartschuh, OSU precision livestock and dairy field specialist, will lead discussions surrounding auditing TMR and nutrition programs, managing high-quality baleage, evaluating protein and fat options and dairy market updates.

Lunch and take-home materials are included in the $10 per person registration fee. To register, call OSU Extension at 330-967-7249 or visit columbiana.osu.edu/events/farm-dairy-workshop-auditing-your-feed-and-forage-program