When

Wed., July 08, 2026 at 8:30am

Until

Wed., July 08, 2026 at 1:00pm

Event Venue

Western Ag Research Station 7721 S Charleston Pike South Charleston, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

OSU Weed Science Field Day, July 8

SOUTH CHARLESTON, Ohio — The 2026 Ohio State Weed Science Field Day will be held July 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Western Ag Research Station, 7721 S Charleston Pike, South Charleston, Ohio. The program will start at 8:30 a.m., with opening remarks and introductions at 9 a.m.

Topics include waterhemp resistance and management, annual/Italian ryegrass trial results and current studies, including integrated pest management strategies such as cover crops. The cost is $20 via cash or check at the door, and includes a digital tour guidebook and lunch.

Register online by July 1 at this link hosu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_es58OH4XgNjhyWa. To register via email or for more information, contact Alyssa Essman, essman.42@osu.edu.