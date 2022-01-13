When

Fri., March 11, 2022 at 7:00pm

Until

Sat., March 12, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center

215 Innovation Boulevard

State College, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

A conference designed to bring those involved in agriculture promotion
Together to promote Advocacy and Stimulate Knowledge.
information and Online registration is available at
https://pfb.com/be-involved/ag-promotion-committee/ag-promotion-conference/
You do not need to be a Farm Bureau member to attend!

Photos

Map