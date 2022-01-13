PA Farm Bureau Ag Promotion Committee T.A.S.K. Conference 2022
Fri., March 11, 2022 at 7:00pm
Sat., March 12, 2022 at 12:00am
The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center
215 Innovation Boulevard
State College, PA
A conference designed to bring those involved in agriculture promotion
Together to promote Advocacy and Stimulate Knowledge.
information and Online registration is available at
https://pfb.com/be-involved/ag-promotion-committee/ag-promotion-conference/
You do not need to be a Farm Bureau member to attend!