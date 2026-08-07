When

Sat., August 22, 2026 at 9:30am

Until

Sat., August 22, 2026 at 11:00am

Event Venue

Skyline Pastures 96 Skyline Drive Mohrsville, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Pastured poultry walking tour and workshop set for Aug. 22

MOHRSVILLE, Pa. — Skyline Pastures farm will host a walking tour and workshop on Aug. 22 from 9:30-11 a.m. at the farm, 96 Skyline Drive, Mohrsville.

Farmers Charles and Tanya Lafferty raise grass-fed beef, forest-raised pork and pasture poultry. The farm focuses on conservation, using rotational grazing methods and forest management to improve soil health.

Attendees will learn about the farm’s current Northeast Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education grant funded project, aimed at addressing Blackhead Disease in pastured turkeys through natural practices; the farm’s mature silvopasture pork project, developed under a SARE grant and how to access grant program funding. Additionally, there will discussion about using Suscovich-Style chicken tractors.

The event is open to the public and is co-sponsored by the Pennsylvania Veteran Farming Network. Registration ends on Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. To register or for more information, visit www.pavetfarms.org/workshops.