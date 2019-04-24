When

Sat., May 04, 2019 at 2:00pm

Sat., May 04, 2019 at 12:00am

Waterworth Memorial Park pavilion #9 E.8th St. and School St. Salem, OH

Adults can learn how to plant and care for a “Pizza Pot” container with these plants: a tomato, a green pepper, an oregano and a basil plant on Saturday, May 4, 2019, beginning at 2 p.m. during this “Go Wild in the Park” program to be held at pavilion # 9 (near the duck pond) at Waterworth Memorial Park. All materials will be provided for this program that is to be led by horticulturist Ellen Speicher.

All materials will be provided for the program that is free of cost to attend and open to the public. Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us, by calling Salem Public Library at 330-332-0042 or Salem Parks and Recreation Department at 330-271-8913.

Following her graduation from Youngstown State University where she earned a degree in Biology, Ms. Speicher worked as Director of Horticulture at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Pittsburgh, PA. In 2004, she began work at Mill Creek MetroParks. Within the MetroParks system, she served as Assistant Horticulture Director at Fellows Riverside Gardens from 2004 -2014. Currently, she teaches classes in horticulture and gives programs on many gardening topics to garden clubs, Master Gardeners and civic and community groups.