When

Wed., August 19, 2026 at 5:30pm

Until

Wed., August 19, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

OSU South Centers 1864 Shyville Road Piketon, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

OSU to host ‘Pollinators, Pests and Produce’ field night

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences will host “Pollinators, Pests and Produce” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at OSU South Centers, 1864 Shyville Road in Piketon, Ohio.

Attendees to this no-cost field night will tour research plots and hear updates from extension specialists and take part in hands-on exercises across three main education areas. Those include crop and pest management, overviews of pest surveillance and an up-close look at bee tree trail, paw paws and woodland mushroom culture.

Participants can earn pesticide recertification credits. Visit tinyurl.com/36bbpefy to register and for more information.