Pollinators, Pests and Produce’ field night, Columbus
Wed., August 19, 2026 at 5:30pm
Wed., August 19, 2026 at 8:00pm
OSU South Centers
1864 Shyville Road
Piketon, OH
OSU to host ‘Pollinators, Pests and Produce’ field night
COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences will host “Pollinators, Pests and Produce” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at OSU South Centers, 1864 Shyville Road in Piketon, Ohio.
Attendees to this no-cost field night will tour research plots and hear updates from extension specialists and take part in hands-on exercises across three main education areas. Those include crop and pest management, overviews of pest surveillance and an up-close look at bee tree trail, paw paws and woodland mushroom culture.
Participants can earn pesticide recertification credits. Visit tinyurl.com/36bbpefy to register and for more information.
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