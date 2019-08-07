When

Tue., August 20, 2019 at 6:30pm

Until

Tue., August 20, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Salem Public Library will host a presentation by Professor Douglas Fowler of Youngstown State University on August 20, 2019 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the library’s Quaker Room located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

Before Prof. Fowler’s retirement from the University of Wisconsin-Fox Valley where he taught astronomy and physics, he had the opportunity to routinely study lunar rock samples with his students. His main focus of interest is lunar geology and the significance of the rocks collected on the six Apollo flights that made landings. During these studies he developed a side interest in the historical times of the days of the Apollo missions.

Join us for this opportunity to learn more about this exciting topic. The program is free of cost to attend and open to the public. Registration is required and seating is limited. Contact the library online at www.salem.lib.oh.us to register or call 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.