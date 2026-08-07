When

Tue., October 13, 2026 at 8:00am

Until

Wed., October 14, 2026 at 6:00pm

Event Venue

Penn State Beef and Sheep Center 532 Orchard Road State College, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

PSU offers Beef Cattle Short Course

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Extension, with support from the Pennsylvania Beef Producers Working Group, will offer “The Beef Cattle Short Course,” a two-day event, at the Penn State Beef and Sheep Center, 532 Orchard Road in State College, Pennsylvania.

The program runs Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will begin with a live cattle evaluation, giving participants an opportunity to assess a class of cattle and learn how those evaluations relate to carcass outcomes. On day two, participants will evaluate the same cattle on the rail as university specialists discuss the yield and quality of each animal and demonstrate carcass breakdown.

Space is limited, and registration is required by Oct. 6. Visit extension.psu.edu/beef-short-course for more information and to register for the event. The fee for the course is $50.