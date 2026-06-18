When

Thu., June 25, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Fri., September 04, 2026 at 8:30pm

Event Venue

Calvary Harvest Fields 150 Harvest Fields Drive, Boalsburg, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Penn State Extension to host ‘Twilight Pond Walk’

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Extension will host several “Twilight Pond Walk” workshops throughout the summer for pond owners, managers and lake community residents and officials interested in learning about pond water quality, ecology, plant identification and management.

The workshops will occur at the following dates and locations: June 25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Calvary Harvest Fields, 150 Harvest Fields Drive, Boalsburg; Aug. 3 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Sahli Nature Park, 194 McKinley Road, Beaver Falls; Aug. 26 from 6-8 p.m. at Hatch Run Conservation Trail, 1495 Hatch Run Road, Warren and Sept. 4 from 6-8 p.m. at Fairground Road Park, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg.

The workshop will highlight information on identifying common pond plants, conducting basic pond water quality tests and understanding how land use and runoff affect pond health.

Attendees will also get a detailed description of basic pond ecology and participate in a guided pond walk and discussion.

The program will be held rain or shine; participants should dress for the weather conditions and walking on grass.

Pre-registration is encouraged. Registration deadlines vary by event. For more information, visit extension.psu.edu/twilight-pond-walk.