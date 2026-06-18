When

Sat., June 27, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

at 3:00pm

Event Venue

The Painesville Depot 475 Railroad St. Painesville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Rail Fanning Day set for June 27

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Railroad enthusiasts can enjoy a day of watching trains and viewing artifacts from the glory days of railroading at the historic Painesville Depot on Rail Fanning Day, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The depot opened in 1893 for the Lake Shore and Michigan Southern Railroad. The NYC was formed in 1914 and consolidated the LS&MS. The station was closed in 1971 when passenger service was stop.

Rail Fanning is the hobby of taking pictures of real trains as they are running on the tracks. Many times viewers have the opportunity to see very rare and unusual trains and engines.

Some people post their photos on the web so the train is tracked across the country.

The station is on what is now the CSX Chicago (old water front) main line and has about four trains per hour pass by it. So, bring your camera and enjoy the day.

There will also be a model train flea market on grounds. If you wish a spot to sell some of your extra train items, a 10-foot-by-10 foot-spot is only $15 per day. Vendors are responsible for their own table, chairs and tents.

The Painesville Depot is located at 475 Railroad St. in Painesville. Call 216-470-5780 or visit painesvillerailroadmuseum.org for more information.