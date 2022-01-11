Rain Garden and Rain Barrel Workshop at Bellville Branch of Mansfield Richland County Public Library
Mon., May 16, 2022 at 6:00pm
Mon., May 16, 2022 at 12:00am
Bellville Branch of the Mansfield Richland County Public Library
97 Bell Street
Belville, OH
Join Richland Soil and Water Conservation District at the Bellville Branch of the Mansfield Richland County Public Library at 97 Bell Street, Bellville, to learn about rain barrels, rain gardens and the benefits of each. Information on how to purchase a rain barrel through Richland Soil and Water Conservation District will be available. They are not just pretty, but help manage stormwater and prevent soil erosion.
Call 419.747.8688 or 419.747.8077 or visit https://richlandswcd.net/.