When

Sat., June 27, 2026 at 6:00am

Until

Sat., June 27, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Walborn Reservoir 11324 Price St. NE, Alliance Alliance, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Get outdoors this summer with Stark Parks

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities throughout the month on June. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Ranger Bass Tournament. Stark Parks Rangers will host its annual bass fishing tournament at Walborn Reservoir June 27. Individual or partnered, five(5) bass limit; largemouth or smallmouth, 15 inch minimum. All state and local laws apply. There is a 10 horsepower limit on boats and cost is $60 per boat. Registration will start the day of the event at 6 a.m. and fishing starts at 7 a.m. and weigh-in starts at 3 p.m.

For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.