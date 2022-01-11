When

Tue., April 12, 2022 at 6:00pm

Tue., April 12, 2022 at 12:00am

Richland County Solid Waste

1125 National Parkway

Mansfield, OH

Join Richland Soil and Water Conservation District on April 4, 2022, for Recycled Rain Chain Conservation Creation Arts & Crafts Workshop, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. April showers… Stormwater sometimes isn’t the prettiest, that’s why you need a rain chain! Partnering with Richland County Ohio Solid Waste Authority, we will make Rain Chains out of recycled glass bottles to let your stormwater drain in a beautiful way! $6.00 per person. To register, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/conservation-creation-arts-crafts-workshop-recycled-rain-chain-tickets-237544761777 or call 419-747-8684.

